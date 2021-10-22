500 Doncaster school pupils rewarded for 100% attendance with cinema trip

Students from Edlington’s Sir Thomas Wharton Academy enjoyed movies at the town’s new Savoy cinema last weekend.

Senior vice principal Matt McDonald said: “School attendance is a national focus and we are currently 4% above the national average which is a huge achievement.

"Regular and continuous rewards is a huge part of what we do at Sir Thomas Wharton Academy.

More than 500 students attended the Savoy Centre.

"It was great to see over 500 students being rewarded with a free trip to the Savoy Cinema, for their 100% attendance.

"Students will be given the attendance badge again at the start of each half term so have six opportunities to be rewarded.

“The Savoy Cinema were amazing.

“We have the highest standards and expectations at STWA, but we also reward all students for meeting those standards and work hard to create rewarding life experiences throughout their time at the Academy.

"We have a desire that every student will visit the theatre, travel abroad and camp under the stars over their five years with us.

“We believe that qualifications open doors for students, but it is their character that gets them through them. A big part of our character education programme is about exposing students to experiences and opportunities, as a result of positive choices.”

The Savoy, Doncaster’s newest cinema, opened its doors in Sir Nigel Gresley Square earlier this year.