37 bags of rubbish cleared from Doncaster beauty spot as community volunteers join forces
37 bags of rubbish were cleared from a Doncaster beauty spot in just one and a half hours as community volunteers joined forces for a clean-up.
The Don Gorge Community Group linked up with the Warmsworth Environmental Group on 23 March to give a massive spring clean to the Don Gorge area, the section of the River Don that runs through the Sprotbrough area towards Conisbrough.
As well as collecting 37 bags of rubbish, volunteers also cleared away a tractor tyre, a gas bottle, a fire extinguisher and four car tyres in a 90 minute clean up.
Don Gorge Community Group secretary Lynne Walker said: “This was a great effort by all the litter pickers and a reminder to us all that we need to keep pushing the ‘don’t drop litter’ message.
"Not just for the sake of our neighbourhoods and well-being but also for the sake of our environment too.”