News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

24 mile trek raises cash for Doncaster dad of four diagnosed with incurable disease

Big hearted friends and family took on a gruelling trek to raise vital funds for a Doncaster dad of four diagnosed with an incurable disease.
By Darren Burke
Published 29th Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

33-year-old Scott Boreham is suffering from Huntington’s disease, an inherited condition which stops the brain working properly over time.

There is no cure for the disease, the symptoms of which can include memory loss, depression, stumbling and clumsiness, mood swings, problems swallowing, speaking and breathing and difficult moving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite his tragic circumstances, best friend Craig Scholes and Scott’s brothers Chris and Brendan Farrell took on a fancy dress walk between Armthorpe and Sheffield to raise cash for his family.

Most Popular
The walk was in aid of Doncaster dad of four Scott Boreham who has been diagnosed with Huntington's disease.The walk was in aid of Doncaster dad of four Scott Boreham who has been diagnosed with Huntington's disease.
The walk was in aid of Doncaster dad of four Scott Boreham who has been diagnosed with Huntington's disease.

The trio dressed as Super Mario Bros characters Mario and Luigi for the 24-mile hike to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital.

Said Craig: “It is a tragic time and we just want him to make the best memories possible with his family.”

He added: “Me and Scott go back as far as I can remember.

"He is an absloute gem of a man with a heart of gold and a proper family man.

The trio spent seven hours walking from Armthorpe to Sheffield.The trio spent seven hours walking from Armthorpe to Sheffield.
The trio spent seven hours walking from Armthorpe to Sheffield.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Huntington’s disease is a very awful, cruel disease to which there is yet no cure.”

Scott and his family are also taking on the Three Peaks challenge to raise money for charity and Craig added: “I wanted to step in and help and raise some money for them too, for them to use for themselves and his family to make the best possible memories and life for Scott and his family while he still is in good health.”

You can donate to the appeal for Scott HERE

Related topics:DoncasterHuntingtonSheffield