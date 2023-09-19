24 hour Doncaster gaming marathon raises nearly £3,000 for children's hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and customers at Bake, Rattle and Roll in Wood Street rallied around for Sheffield Children's Hospital after cash they had already raised was stolen in a recent raid.

And the event helped draw in a whopping £2,800.

A spokesman said: "It was amazing to see just how much our community stepped up after the break-in.

Staff and customers at a Doncaster gaming cafe raised nearly £3,000 with a gaming marathon for Sheffield Children's Hospital.

"We had local businesses donating lots of money to replace what was stolen and lots of new raffle prizes donated to encourage others to buy more raffle tickets, which has meant we have raised way more now than what was stolen.

"It's really shown us just how absolutely amazing people can be."A hospital spokesman said: We'd like to thank Bake Battle and Roll, who, despite having their charity fundraising money stolen, have come together and raised an incredible amount.”