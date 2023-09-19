News you can trust since 1925
24 hour Doncaster gaming marathon raises nearly £3,000 for children's hospital

A 24 hour gaming marathon in Doncaster has helped funds pour in for a South Yorkshire children’s hospital.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Sep 2023, 13:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 13:04 BST
Staff and customers at Bake, Rattle and Roll in Wood Street rallied around for Sheffield Children's Hospital after cash they had already raised was stolen in a recent raid.

And the event helped draw in a whopping £2,800.

A spokesman said: "It was amazing to see just how much our community stepped up after the break-in.

Staff and customers at a Doncaster gaming cafe raised nearly £3,000 with a gaming marathon for Sheffield Children's Hospital.
Staff and customers at a Doncaster gaming cafe raised nearly £3,000 with a gaming marathon for Sheffield Children's Hospital.
"We had local businesses donating lots of money to replace what was stolen and lots of new raffle prizes donated to encourage others to buy more raffle tickets, which has meant we have raised way more now than what was stolen.

"It's really shown us just how absolutely amazing people can be."A hospital spokesman said: We'd like to thank Bake Battle and Roll, who, despite having their charity fundraising money stolen, have come together and raised an incredible amount.”

If you'd like to donate, please click HERE

