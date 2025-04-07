220-year-old Doncaster city centre church set to become restaurant and wine bar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 220-year-old Grade II listed church in Doncaster city centre is set to become a restaurant and wine bar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The United Reformed Church on Hall Gate has been disused since 2020 – but is now set for a new lease of life.

It was put up for sale for £425,000 in 2021 and applicant, Building Link Design Architects, said in its proposal the space "is no longer important or required as a community facility" and "needs to be sympathetically re-purposed".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The redevelopment of the site, which has been approved by Doncaster Council, would have a positive impact on the local economy by creating jobs and increasing tax revenue, they added.

The interior of the Hall Gate United Reformed Church.

Key features of the structure would be preserved and alterations to its exterior would be kept to a minimum, it added.

It suggested the existing pews could be incorporated into the interior design.

A representation by Doncaster Civic Trust during the consultation process welcomed the building being brought back into use, but raised concerns about the amount of historic material that could be removed from inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added it would approve of the removal of the more modern café building at the front of the site, which the former owner had planned to do.

The 220-year-old Grade II listed church in Doncaster city centre is set for a new lease of life.

A representation by the Historic Buildings and Places charity said a restaurant would "work so well with the grain and the character of this handsome and evocative building".

There had been continuous worship on the site since 1798 until its closure.

The current chapel dates from 1804, but was enlarged and considerably altered in 1874.