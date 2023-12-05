20ft Christmas tree erected in Doncaster Minster ahead of annual festive concert

A huge Christmas tree has been unveiled at Doncaster Minster ahead of an upcoming annual festive concert.

Members of the Doncaster Wheatsheaf Singers collected £500 to pay for the tree which will take pride of place during the ensemble’s Christmas show on December 16.

The annual charity Christmas concert, which gets under way at 7pm, will see the choir performing once again with the Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band in performing a selection of seasonal songs.

DWS chair Dorothy Millar said: “The concert is supported by the Co-op who are not only serving and providing the festive refreshments in the interval but have also once again organised and paid for the delivery of a 20ft Christmas tree to the Minster from Walker’s Nurseries.

The tree has been installed at Doncaster Minster ahead of a concert by the Wheatsheaf Singers.

“The tree was delivered on Tuesday and looks magnificent.

"This acts as a memorial tree from Co-op Funeralcare, where members of the audience are encouraged to place memorial tags on the tree in memory of their loved ones, not only at the concert but for anyone visiting the Minster throughout the festive season.

"Please feel free to drop in and place a tag on the tree.”

Concert tickets (including refreshments) are £10, £8.00 concessions for senior citizens, Co-op Members and children under 16 years. Tickets are now available from Co-op Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster (or from any local Co-op Food store of Funeralcare branch office).

Alternately you can contact the choir secretary on 07703358889 or email [email protected].

Some tickets will also be available on the door.