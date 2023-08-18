20,000 people pack into Doncaster Pride as work starts on next year's festival

Young and old alike poured into Elmfield Park last Saturday for a colourful feast of fun which included performances from Little Mix, Kylie Minogue and Steps tribute acts, as well as drag queens, performers and a host of other entertainments.

More than 4,000 people also joined in a colourful parade which snaked around the city centre before heading to Elmfield Park where the party really got into swing.

The annual LGBTQ+ spectacular continues to grow in size each year – and organisers have revealed some of the statistics that went into planning this year’s event.

More than 20,000 people attended this year's Pride in Doncaster.

Posting on social media, a spokesman said: “We’ve been asked for some stats relating to Doncaster Pride – so here goes.”

“11 months of planning, 32 committee meetings, 12 committee members leading to two stages with 16 hours of entertainment, five marquees, 40 info stalls, 28 market stalls, 12 food stalls, two bars, two ice cream vans, two drag storytimes, 150 T shirts painted in the Youth Zone, 56 toilets, 120 panels of fencing, two skips and 20 trade waste bins – and zero landfill.

“The event was delivered by 12 committee members, 180 volunteers, 30 security guards, two paramedics, eight first aiders, 15 stage crew, 4,500 people in the parade, 9,500 people in the park at peak and a massive 20,000 visitors throughout the day.”