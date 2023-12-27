200 Network Rail engineers complete improvements to railway in Doncaster over Christmas
Network Rail teams worked from late on Christmas Eve until early morning today (Wednesday 27 December) to renew six sets of switches and crossings, the specialist track equipment which allow trains to move from one track to another, as well as carrying out upgrades to the signalling system and improvements to the overhead line equipment.
The upgrade work will mean that passengers can enjoy smoother journeys on a railway which is more reliable and resilient.
Network Rail completed the work over the Christmas period as no trains run on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, allowing the work to be carried out without impacting on passengers’ journeys.
“The work our teams have carried out will mean passengers experience smoother and more reliable journeys as they travel by train through Doncaster.
“Engineers have worked around the clock since late on Christmas Eve, giving up their Christmases with loved ones, and I am grateful for the work they have completed, delivering benefits to passengers.”