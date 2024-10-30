12,000 poppies made from old bottles to create stunning Doncaster Remembrance display
The installation, around the war memorial in Conisbrough and Conisbrough Castle, will be on show from November 6 to 12.
Colourful creative artist Leon Clemitshaw has spent the last three years creating the floral creations and follows on from a similar event last year.
The flowers represent every lost soldier from the Doncaster borough.
He said: “They are a real work of art and look amazing
“All my life I have supported Remembrance Day with my grandads and Scouts.
“My grandad’s brother lost his life as part of D-Day so this is my way of showing respect.
"I view the poppies as paint which I can take to any landscape to create an amazing picture so I’m looking forward to travelling around the borough and country to make some new pictures.”