12,000 poppies made from old bottles create stunning Doncaster Remembrance display

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Nov 2024, 10:09 BST
A stunning Remembrance display of 12,000 poppies made from recycled plastic bottles has gone on display in Doncaster.

The installation, which has been “planted” around the war memorial in Conisbrough and Conisbrough Castle, is on show to November 12.

Colourful creative artist Leon Clemitshaw has spent the last three years creating the floral creations and follows on from a similar event last year.

The flowers represent every lost soldier from the Doncaster borough.

Artist Leon Clemitshaw has created the stunning display in Conisbrough.placeholder image
Artist Leon Clemitshaw has created the stunning display in Conisbrough.

He said: “They are a real work of art and look amazing

“All my life I have supported Remembrance Day with my grandads and Scouts.

“My grandad’s brother lost his life as part of D-Day so this is my way of showing respect.

"I view the poppies as paint which I can take to any landscape to create an amazing picture so I’m looking forward to travelling around the borough and country to make some new pictures.”

