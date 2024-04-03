12 quilts created for Doncaster children with leukaemia and cancer using ward budget
Last week, Thorne Quilters donated 12 handmade quilts to members of the Doncaster branch of Project Linus.
Project Linus is a national volunteer company which donates homemade quilts and blankets to children who are sick, disabled or disadvantaged.
All quilts created will be donated to children in Doncaster who are undergoing treatment for cancer and leukaemia.
The project was funded by the ward budget of councillors in Thorne and Moorends, supported by cabinet member for Sustainability and Waste, Councillor Mark Houlbrook.
Lidia Smith, co-ordinator for the Doncaster branch of Project Linus, collected the quilts with her assistant Janet Herring.
They said: “We are very grateful to receive these lovely quilts and would like to thank the ladies for all their hard work.”
