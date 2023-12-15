12 marathons in 12 days: Doncaster runner takes on 12 days of Christmas challenge

A Doncaster runner is running 12 marathons in 12 days – with his very last one on Christmas Day – in a gruelling fundraiser.

Oliver Fleetwood will have completed a whopping 312 miles by December 25, setting out on his daily 26 mile runs from Tickhill every day right up until the big day.

Funds have already started to pour in for Oliver who is raising funds for Miracle Feet, a charity that funds treatment for talipes (club foot) in low income countries.

He has already collected nearly £4,000 and said: “In march 2023, my beautiful daughter Nola was born with bilateral talipes.

Oliver Fleetwood is taking on 12 marathons in 12 days.

"We have received fantastic treatment from Sheffield Children's Hospital and Nola is well on her way to having perfectly functioning feet.

“However, we were devastated to learn that children in low income countries do not have access to this treatment and go through life unable to walk and suffering immeasurably.”

1 in 800 babies in low income countries are born with club foot and for an average of only £350 per child they would be fortunate enough to have the same treatment that our Nola received.

He said: “My aim is to raise £4,200, enough to treat 12 children. One for each marathon.”

A common birth defect overlooked for decades in many parts of the world, clubfoot can be corrected without surgery in just a few weeks.

The charity partners with health workers in 30 countries to bring the low-cost solution to children who need it.

The marathons, around the Bawtry and Tickhill area, have all been given festive names, taking inspiration from the lines of the 12 Days of Christmas festive song.

Speaking of the challenge, he said: "I’m massively out of my comfort zone here, so would appreciate it if freinds, family, anybody can get behind me on this.

“The thought of children in a less fortunate position and not having access to this treatment is heartbreaking, which is why I have to do something about it.”

You can follow Oliver and even join him on some of runs via his Facebook page HERE