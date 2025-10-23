12 hour bikeathon at Doncaster gym to raise funds for defibrillator

Determined riders at a Doncaster gym will take part in a gruelling 12 hour bikeathon to help raise funds for a life-saving defibrillator.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Transform Hub in Sprotbrough will be riding 600 virtual miles – the equivalent of riding from from the gym to John O’Groats - to raise funds for the machine which will be stationed outside the gym — benefiting both members and the wider community.

A spokesperson said: “Since opening just eight months ago, Transform Hub Doncaster has been committed to giving back locally, and this event is another way we’re doing just that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On the day, we’ll also have raffles, a children’s Halloween fancy dress competition, food and refreshment stalls, and much more — making it a fun day out for all ages.

A 12 hour bikeathon will take place at Transform Hub Doncaster.

"From the owners, coaches, and members, we’ve all come together to make this an amazing community event.”

The event will take place from 8am to 8pm on Sunday at the gym at Unit 2A, Sprotbrough Retail Park.