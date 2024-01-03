110 year-old WW1 medal found by metal detectorists in Doncaster field
and live on Freeview channel 276
A group called UK Metal Detecting Days found the medal - given out between 1914 and 1915 - in Haxey.
Detectorist Deb Law says the aim is now to reunite the medal with the soldier’s family.
"For this to be lost in these fields and to be recovered, it definitely needs to get home,” she said.
After a clean-up, the group was able to work out the name of the recipient.
It belonged to William Roberts from the King's Own Yorkshire Light Infantry and the group is working with Heritage Doncaster, which runs a museum dedicated to KOYLI to trace its history.
"It's looking as if this may well have been a soldier from the Doncaster area, potentially from Denaby Main," said Lynsey Slater from the museum.
"Research will be ongoing, and any information people can give us we'd be interested to hear."