A 110-year-old World War One medal has been found by a group of metal detectorists in a Doncaster field.

A group called UK Metal Detecting Days found the medal - given out between 1914 and 1915 - in Haxey.

Detectorist Deb Law says the aim is now to reunite the medal with the soldier’s family.

"For this to be lost in these fields and to be recovered, it definitely needs to get home,” she said.

The medal was found in a field in Haxey. (Photo: ITV Calendar).

After a clean-up, the group was able to work out the name of the recipient.

It belonged to William Roberts from the King's Own Yorkshire Light Infantry and the group is working with Heritage Doncaster, which runs a museum dedicated to KOYLI to trace its history.

"It's looking as if this may well have been a soldier from the Doncaster area, potentially from Denaby Main," said Lynsey Slater from the museum.