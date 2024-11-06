100-year-old Doncaster miners' welfare building saved after three year battle

A historic Grade II listed miners’ welfare building in Doncaster has been saved after a three year battle.

Brodsworth Miners’ Welfare in Woodlands came under threat in 2021 when the building was put up for sale – with fears it could be turned into flats.

Now Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband, who has led the fight to save the building, has revealed that the hall, which dates from 1924, is in new hands.

He said: “I am delighted to confirm that following intensive work over a long period, a suitable buyer has been found for the miners welfare, the Workers’ Educational Association (WEA).

A new buyers has been found for Brodsworth Miners' Welfare.

"The WEA are an education charity that is committed to the welfare remaining a community asset, for use by the community, and will work in collaboration with Friends of Brodsworth and the wider Woodlands community.

“I am able to report this news because the charity CISWO has given their written authorisation to consent to the sale, agreed between the trustees and the WEA.

“It has been a long and difficult road to find a suitable buyer and ensure the sale can happen.

"I am grateful to the friends of Brodsworth for their determination, the welfare trustees for their patience and willingness to work together, local Labour councillors Sarah Smith, Debbie Hutchinson and John Mounsey for their hard work and support, Mayor Ros Jones and local authority officers, and the Coalfield Regeneration Trust.

"In addition, I’m very grateful to the WEA for their willingness to believe in and support our community.

“The next step is to complete the sale, and begin the release of funds from the levelling up bid to repair the building.

“WEA will be saying more and engaging with the community after the completion of the sale.

“I am very pleased that we can now move forward and 100 years after its construction, we can hopefully work together for the rebirth of the miners welfare.”

The building has already been earmarked for a £1.5m refurbishment as part of Levelling Up funding.

The hall was due to go up for auction in October 2021 and was being touted for potential redevelopment as flats or commercial property, despite an outcry from local residents demanding it be kept for community use.

After Mr Miliband stepped in, the building was pulled from auction at the eleventh hour and talks got under way to keep the building in Welfare Road remaining open for use by the local community.

At the time, Mr Miliband said: "It is an extraordinary venue with a humbling heritage and it needs to be preserved for the future if at all possible.

“I know the prospect of this sale has aroused very strong feelings. It has been absolutely right for the community to stand up and say how much this issue matters to them.

The hall was set to go under the hammer with a guide price of £125,000.

Angry residents opposed to the plan set up a ‘Save Our Welfare’ campaign group while a Crowdfunding appeal was also set up to save the building, which had been disused for a number of years.

Campaigners wanted to buy back the hall to stage events such as farmers’ markets, dog and flower shows, gyms and boxing as well as using it as a youth club.