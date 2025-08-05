100 mile walk across Pennines for Parkinson's disease drops into Doncaster

An annual charity walk to raise funds to fight Parkinson’s disease has dropped into Doncaster on 100 mile route across the Pennines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of nine walkers set off earlier this week to raise funds for the Rochdale, Middleton, Heywood branch of Parkinson's UK.

The walk started from Scunthorpe, passing through Doncaster and on to Barnsley, where more were set to join.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then its on to Huddersfield to pick up another walker with the group continuing on to Manchester.

The annual Ken's Walk charity fundraiser dropped into Doncaster

On the final day, the group will be met by 40 family and friends to walk the last 13 miles to Heywood.

'Ken's Walk' started in 2007 when a family friend was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and since 2007 the annual walk has raised over £165,000.

Organiser Karen Fieldhouse said: “Our aim is to spread awareness during the walk and raise as much money as possible to help those suffering with this awful disease.”

You can support their campaign HERE