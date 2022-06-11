People told to avoid area as huge fire hits South Yorkshire industrial estate

Residents are being told to keep windows and doors closed and people are being asked to stay away from the area as crews tackle a huge blaze in South Yorkshire tonight.

By Darren Burke
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 7:23 pm
Updated Saturday, 11th June 2022, 7:23 pm

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue says it currently has eight fire engines at a large industrial fire on Lane Head Road in Cawthorne, Barnsley.

A spokesman said: “A number of pallets are involved in the fire and there is a lot of smoke in the area.

“Local residents are being asked to keep their doors and windows closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Fire crews are tackling a huge blaze in South Yorkshire tonight.

“People are also being asked to avoid the area if possible.

“Further updates to follow.”

People living nearby to the scene have reported a huge pall of smoke drifting across the area, which can be seen across large parts of Barnsley and South Yorkshire.

Others have reported huge flames leaping into the sky as firefighters try to bring the fierce blaze under control.

ResidentsSouth YorkshireSouth Yorkshire Fire and RescueBarnsleyOthers