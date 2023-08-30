People evacuated as fire rips through two houses in major Doncaster blaze tonight

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says it currently has “several fire crews” at the scene in Sykehouse, north of Doncaster.

A spokesman said: “There are no reports of any casualties and everyone has been evacuated. There is a lot of traffic near the incident, crews are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

"Anyone living near by should close their doors and windows until the smoke clears.”

Fire crews are at the scene in Syekhouse tonight.

Nearby residents in the village have reported a large plume of smoke drifting across the area. Eyewitnesses have said that police and ambulances are also in attendance at the scene.

It is not clear at this stage exactly where in Sykehouse the fire is.