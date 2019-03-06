People encouraged to make an appointment to give blood in Doncaster

People are being encouraged to book an appointment to give blood at a donation drive organised for next month.

NHS Blood and Transplant is encouraging people to come and donate blood on Thursday, April 4, at Doncaster Legacy Church, Unit 12, Shaw Wood Way, DN2 5TB.

People are being asked to book their appointment in advance, with slots available between 1.10pm and 3.25pm, and also between 4.15pm and 7.15pm.

Rob Burley, Donor Marketing Operations Coordinator, said: “In just one hour you could make a quick and easy act which is a precious and generous gift which can save or improve the lives of up to three seriously ill adults.”

NHS Blood and Transplant need around 200,000 new blood donors each year to replace those who can no longer donate, and an additional 50,000 to make sure there are enough new donors from all the priority blood types patients need.

Donors are needed from all blood groups and communities but there is a particular need for more people from black and Asian communities to donate to help provide the right mix of blood.

A growing number of men are donating blood, but even more are needed. New research on iron levels show that male donors are more likely than women to be able to donate very regularly without experiencing any adverse effects, so more men are needed to give blood.

In general, as long as you are fit and healthy, weigh over 7 stone 12 lbs, (50kg), and are aged between 17 and 66 you should be able to give blood.

If you are over 70, you need to have given blood in the last two years to continue donating. This is an appointment only session. Please make an appointment at www .blood.co.uk or call 0300 123 23 23