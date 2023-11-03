Penguin Parade: Giant penguin sculpture trail coming to Doncaster this Christmas

Get ready to p-p-p-pick up a penguin in Doncaster this Christmas – with a colourful sculpture trail coming to the city for the festive period.

The city centre will be home to 15 giant emperor penguin sculptures from November 25 – and children and adults will be able to follow the trail around Doncaster.

The Penguin Parade will run into January and is coming to Doncaster courtesy of Wild In Art who have staged a number of other similar colourful animal trails across the country.

In partnership with City of Doncaster Council, a spokesman said: “An enchanting family-friendly walkable trail of unique Emperor Penguin sculptures will be waddling to Doncaster this Christmas.

A trail of giant penguins will be waddling into Doncaster this Christmas. (Photo: Wild In Art).

“The fifteen sculptures will feature stunning artwork from some of Wild in Art’s veteran artists such as Reilly Creative, Loïs Cordelia and Caroline Daly and were first featured on 2022’s Penguin Parade in Birmingham.”