News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Penguin Parade: Giant penguin sculpture trail coming to Doncaster this Christmas

Get ready to p-p-p-pick up a penguin in Doncaster this Christmas – with a colourful sculpture trail coming to the city for the festive period.
By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 15:34 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 15:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The city centre will be home to 15 giant emperor penguin sculptures from November 25 – and children and adults will be able to follow the trail around Doncaster.

The Penguin Parade will run into January and is coming to Doncaster courtesy of Wild In Art who have staged a number of other similar colourful animal trails across the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In partnership with City of Doncaster Council, a spokesman said: “An enchanting family-friendly walkable trail of unique Emperor Penguin sculptures will be waddling to Doncaster this Christmas.

Most Popular
A trail of giant penguins will be waddling into Doncaster this Christmas. (Photo: Wild In Art).A trail of giant penguins will be waddling into Doncaster this Christmas. (Photo: Wild In Art).
A trail of giant penguins will be waddling into Doncaster this Christmas. (Photo: Wild In Art).

“The fifteen sculptures will feature stunning artwork from some of Wild in Art’s veteran artists such as Reilly Creative, Loïs Cordelia and Caroline Daly and were first featured on 2022’s Penguin Parade in Birmingham.”

The sculptures are inspired by the tallest and heaviest of any living penguin only found in Antarctica.

Related topics:DoncasterBirminghamAntarctica