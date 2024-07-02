Pedestrian in hospital with life-threatening injuries after early morning Doncaster road crash

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 10:10 BST
A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries in Doncaster this morning following a collision with a car.

Emergency services raced to Sprotbrough following the incident shortly after 8.30am.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 8.42am today (Tuesday 2 July) we were made aware by the ambulance service of a road traffic collision on Melton Road, in Sprotbrough, Doncaster.

“It is reported that a red Toyota Yaris and a pedestrian were involved in the collision.

Police are at the scene in Sprotbrough.
Police are at the scene in Sprotbrough.

“The pedestrian has been taken to hospital where their injures are thought to be life-threatening.

“A road closure at the junction of Melton Road and Thorpe Lane is currently in place while emergency services conduct their work.

“Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes of possible.”

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have dashcam footage, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

