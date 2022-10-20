Patrol car fined by Doncaster Council was attending serious crime scene, say police

The car was ticketed in the Markets Car Park on Monday – after the vehicle pulled over in a space designated for disabled drivers.

Pictures showed a bright red warning sticker on the passenger side of the windscreen.

A force spokesman has now revealed that officers were attending a nearby scene which was under investigation following a serious incident – and that they are in touch with Doncaster Council over the fine.

The car was ticketed by Doncaster Council on Monday while attending a serious crime scene.

While not divulging details of the incident, a South Yorkshire Police spokeman said: “A marked police vehicle was given a ticket on Monday, 17 October whilst it was parked as officers, who were on duty and attending a serious crime scene, were called to assist in preserving a scene for forensic examination as part of an investigation.