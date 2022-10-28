'Pathethic' yobs blasted for smashing pumpkins at Doncaster Halloween farm

The Farm Shop in Barnby Dun has taken aim at the vandals who have been breaking into the firm’s temporary pumpking patch on Station Road and smashing pumpkins.

In an angry Facebook post, a spokesman said: “To whom ever is doing this repeatedly at our pumpkin patch, I just want to express my frustration and anger all the hard work gone in to this year and your pathetic behaviour is an embarrassment to our village.

“You have no respect for people’s belongings, property or hard work. Disgraceful. Someone knows who’s done this, they will have some muddy shoes when they got home last night that’s for sure.

A trail of destruction was left by yobs smashing pumpkins. (Photo: The Farm Shop, Barnby Dun).

“Any information would be greatly appreciated and it will be passed confidentiality to the local community support officers.”