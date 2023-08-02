News you can trust since 1925
Passengers showered in glass in 'traumatic' Doncaster crash between bus and lorry

Passengers were showered in broken glass after a lorry and bus collided in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:44 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 12:44 BST

One woman on the number 50 First Carcroft bus has spoken out about the ‘worst experience’ – saying she spend 22 hours in Doncaster Royal Infirmary with whiplash following the collision which took place last month.

The collision between the single decker and HGV took place on North Bridge Road on July 24, but details of the incident have only just emerged.

The passenger, who has asked not to be named said: “A lorry went into the side of the 50 bus from Carcroft.

The aftermath of the crash between a bus and lorry on North Bridge Road.The aftermath of the crash between a bus and lorry on North Bridge Road.
The aftermath of the crash between a bus and lorry on North Bridge Road.
"I was on my way to work.

"I was sat next to the fire door when the lorry went into the side of the bus.

"It was the worst experience and quite traumatic for me, as I can imagine it was for the other passengers too.

"I had glass from head to toe on me, to a point where it was even in my eyes and head.

"I spent 22 hours in Doncaster Royal Infirmary for whiplash.

"I am disappointed in the bus company for letting the passengers walk away and not even asking if there was anyone injured or hurt.

"All the passengers seemed in shock and panic after the bus jolted forward.

"I hope everyone who was involved in the crash has recovered from this incident."

Pictures from the scene of the crash show several windows of the vehicle broken, with a pile of shattered glass on the carriageway.

A spokesperson for First said: “This was categorised as a minor incident with minor damage to one of our buses on a two-lane carriageway leading from A638 York Road into Doncaster.

“An HGV was stationary at a red traffic signal to filter right in the middle lane.

" As the bus was passing on nearside to carry straight ahead, the traffic signal for the HGV changed to green and it began to turn right, as it did so, the tail sweep of the lorry/trailer collided with the middle to rear of the bus causing minor damage to the bodywork of the bus.”

