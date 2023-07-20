News you can trust since 1925
Passengers' horror as bloody and violent brawl breaks out on Doncaster late night train

Passengers looked on in horror as a violent and bloody brawl broke out on a late night train headed to Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 12:37 BST

Violence erupted on the service between Leeds and Doncaster last Friday night, with passengers forced to try and shelter from a pair of men who began brawling on the 11.31 service back to the city.

One passenger, who witnessed the chaos, said: “It started off as football chants, but then a couple of guys started getting aggressive.

"The guy who got battered was insulting someone behind him.

Violence erupted as the train headed towards Doncaster.
"He got up and started beating him up, holding him against his seat. It eventually got broken up but one of the guys was bleeding everywhere.

"The men were then separated into different carriages, but as the train reached Adwick, the fight started again and they fell on top of other passengers as they continued to fight.”

We have contacted British Transport Police for details of the incident.

