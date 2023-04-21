Passengers heading for the coast from Doncaster urged to plan ahead this Early May Bank Holiday weekend

Passengers travelling between Doncaster and Cleethorpes are being urged to plan ahead over Early May Bank Holiday weekend, as track renewal work gets underway to improve journeys on the South Humberside Main Line.

This essential upgrade will ensure that it can keep running services efficiently and smoothly for years to come.

To allow teams to safely upgrade the track, buses will replace trains between Doncaster and Cleethorpes on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 April. Passengers heading for the North East Lincolnshire coast should plan ahead, allow extra time and check before they travel via National Rail Enquiries.

Network Rail engineers will be renewing track between Doncaster and Cleethorpes to boost reliability and reduce disruption

Matt Rice, who is the North and East Route Director for Network Rail, said: “These essential upgrades to the track will ultimately improve reliability for rail passengers and the vital freight trains that use the line. We’re sorry for the impact our work may have on people’s plans, however rail replacement buses will ensure that passengers are kept on the move over the bank holiday weekend.”

Chris Nutton, the Major Projects Director for TransPennine Express, said: “The modernisation of these tracks will make a big difference to our customers and provide more reliable journeys and ensure the long-term resilience of the route.”

