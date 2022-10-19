'Parking like a t***:' Police car ticketed for using Doncaster disabled space

The South Yorkshire Police patrol car was pictured in the Markets Car Park earlier this week – and then the photo was shared to popular Facebook page ‘Parking Like A Tw*t in Doncaster’ where people shame drivers with pictures of badly parked cars.

It is not clear when the fine was issued or why, but the red warning sticker is clearly visible on the passenger side of the patrol car.

The spaces, which are in front of the Premier Inn hotel are clearly marked up as being for disabled shoppers, with both signs and floor markings denoting the restrictions.

The man who took the photo said: “The ticket was already in place.

“The only reason I took and put the picture on Facebook, was to draw attention to it being in a disabled parking space.

"I am a blue badge holder. The issue I believe is that there is not enough space for disabled drivers.”

Some suggested the vehicle could have been responding to an emergency incident and was therefore entitled to use the bay, while others backed the vehicle being handed a fine with one saying: "The rules should apply to everyone, especially those that make them.”

It is not clear if there were any emergency incidents in the Market Place area at that time on Monday.

But what does the law say about emergency vehicles using spaces and parking on double yellow lines – are they allowed to stop anywhere?

Here's what we know - and whethere you can or not.

According to the law - set out in the Traffic Signs Regulations & General Directions 2002 - emergency vehicles may park on double yellow lines or other restricted parking road markings.

Ambulance drivers are told they should always consider the safest place to park but the law advises that drivers try and leave the area as soon as possible.

So are emergency vehicles allowed to stop anywhere?

Pretty much anywhere but they have to be on call or responding to an incident.

They can park on the pavement, white lines or the ultimate parking no-go, the double red lines.

They can even park in a driveway of a private home or a space outside.

But if it is possible they must only park safely and not obstruct traffic - lest they cause an another emergency situation.

Who else can park on double yellow lines?

The police or the fire brigade are also allowed to park on double yellow lines if they are on duty.

Postal delivery vans can also park temporarily.

Gas, electrical or road engineers can as well if they have to carry out emergency or essential work.

And anyone with a good enough reason can ask the police for a pass.