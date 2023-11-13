A paramedic was injured in a collision between an ambulance and a car at a busy Doncaster road junction.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to the Holmes Market area on Saturday lunchtime following the crash.

It is not known if the ambulance was responding to an emergency at the time of the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photos from the scene show the ambulance with severe damage to its passenger side.

Emergency services were called following the collision between an ambulance and a car in Doncaster which left a paramedic injured.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called shortly before 1pm on 11 November to reports of a road traffic collision between an ambulance and a grey Citroen Berlingo in Athron Street, Wheatley.”

“It is reported that a member of the ambulance crew suffered a leg injury. Enquiries are ongoing.”

We have contacted Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details about the incident.