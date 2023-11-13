Paramedic injured in collision between ambulance and car in Doncaster
Emergency services were called to the Holmes Market area on Saturday lunchtime following the crash.
It is not known if the ambulance was responding to an emergency at the time of the collision.
Photos from the scene show the ambulance with severe damage to its passenger side.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called shortly before 1pm on 11 November to reports of a road traffic collision between an ambulance and a grey Citroen Berlingo in Athron Street, Wheatley.”
“It is reported that a member of the ambulance crew suffered a leg injury. Enquiries are ongoing.”
We have contacted Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details about the incident.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has further details about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.