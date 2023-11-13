News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Paramedic injured in collision between ambulance and car in Doncaster

A paramedic was injured in a collision between an ambulance and a car at a busy Doncaster road junction.
By Darren Burke
Published 13th Nov 2023, 11:21 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 11:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to the Holmes Market area on Saturday lunchtime following the crash.

It is not known if the ambulance was responding to an emergency at the time of the collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Photos from the scene show the ambulance with severe damage to its passenger side.

Most Popular
Emergency services were called following the collision between an ambulance and a car in Doncaster which left a paramedic injured.Emergency services were called following the collision between an ambulance and a car in Doncaster which left a paramedic injured.
Emergency services were called following the collision between an ambulance and a car in Doncaster which left a paramedic injured.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called shortly before 1pm on 11 November to reports of a road traffic collision between an ambulance and a grey Citroen Berlingo in Athron Street, Wheatley.”

“It is reported that a member of the ambulance crew suffered a leg injury. Enquiries are ongoing.”

We have contacted Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details about the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has further details about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceEmergency servicesYorkshire Ambulance Service