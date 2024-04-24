Pam Johnson: Direct cremation with no funeral held for tragic Doncaster teacher

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

63-year-old Pam Johnson, also known as Shirley and a teacher at Wheatley’s Kingfisher Primary Academy, was found dead near Barnby Dun on March 25 after last being seen on Thorne Road in the Wheatley area of Doncaster on March 14.

In an emotional Facebook post, Mrs Johnson’s daughter has revealed that her funeral took place yesterday with no mourners in attendance.

She said: “Some of you are already aware but for those that are not, my mother Pam Johnson is not having a funeral - she opted for a pure cremation which is a non attended service.

"These were her wishes and the family have chosen to respect those wishes.”

Ahead of the service, she urged those wanting to pay their respects to “say a prayer, have a moment of silence, light a candle in her memory or raise a glass to her.”

She added: “If you choose to raise a glass she was fond of many different drinks but her chosen tipples would be a vodka and a very small dash of lime cordial, a sherry, a small whisky and when she was in a party mood. she wouldnt say no to a Jagerbomb!

“Rest in peace mother, you are sorely missed and loved by many, much more than you will have ever known. We love you xxxxx”

Earlier this month, an inquest into Mrs Johnson’s death was opened, with an inital cause of death reported as drowning.

South Yorkshire Police launched a huge hunt, with family and friends distributing thousands of posters, while underwater search and woodland rescue teams combed rivers and nearby woods for her.

A fuller inquest hearing to establish the full details of the case will take place later this year.