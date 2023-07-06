News you can trust since 1925
Pair who killed Doncaster dad of two in horror road crash are jailed

Two men who killed a dad of two in a horror road crash in Doncaster have been jailed.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Jul 2023, 14:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 14:45 BST

32-year-old motorcyclist Karol Radkiewicz was pronounced dead at the scene in Edlington when he was hit by a car travelling in the opposite direction in April 2021.

Mark Higgins and Jay Creber both pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court to causing death by dangerous driving and both have been jailed for seven years.

Higgins was also given a driving ban of three years, while Creber was banned for six years.

32-year-old Karol Radkiewicz was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Doncaster.
Karol, a father of two, died on April 12, 2021 following the collision in Edlington Lane.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, thousands of pounds poured in for his family and scores of bikers took part in a memorial ride and staged a minute’s noise, revving their engines to pay tribute.

The pair were arrested on charges of causing death by dangerous driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

