Owner of new Doncaster cannabis smoking club explains membership rules

The owner of a planned new club in Doncaster where people will be able to smoke cannabis with other users has reassured worried residents – and said the venue will be a “safe space” with strict rules in place.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work is already under way to transform a former hairdressing salon in Beckett Road in Wheatley into Culture Cannabis Social Club, a private members club where bosses say “like minded indiviudals” will be able to enjoy using marijuana.

There are a number of similar other ventures around the country, where operators have worked with local police forces and councils to keep the premises within the law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And while some residents have expressed concerns about the club, others have welcomed its arrival.

The owner of Cannabis Culture Social Club has explained the rules of the new venue. (Photo: Cannabis Culture Social Club/Instagram).

Now owner Dan Taylor has spoken out – and explained what the rules of the new club will be.

In a social media post, he wrote: “Be assured, it is a safe space and positive club for like minded individuals with strict policies in place.

“An ID and matching proof of address dated in the last three months are required to apply for a membership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will be no distribution or cultivation of cannabis on the premises, nor will there be any goods, valuables or cannabis kept on the premises.

"Each individual is responsible for their own cannabis and we will regulate the amount of cannabis each member will be allowed to bring into the club at anyone time.

“Anyone has any questions, queries or concerns please don’t hesitate to contact us.

"We are working alongside all local authorities and governing bodies and we are very transparent regarding the club/harm reduction centre’s intentions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a number of cannabis clubs around the UK, including one in Teesside which has been operating since 2014.

But cannabis isn't legal and maintains its Class B status - possessing it can result in spending up to five years in prison.

The new Doncaster venue will also offer pool tables, darts, board games, music and gaming.

A club spokesman added: "Permission is in place with everyone that has been needed to be corresponded with. It's not illegal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are many clubs like this in the UK now. It's not ran by d***heads. There are rules and regulations in place.

"At the end of the day nothing antisocial will be going on, no tobacco smoking allowed.

The plan has met with a mixed response from local residents.

One said: “This is literally the last thing Wheatley needs - all it is going to do is make things worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Th new owners are saying there is nothing to worry about and thinking only positive things but they aren’t the ones living within the area that already needs help never mind bringing more drama.”

Another posted: “I see nothing wrong with this, everyone’s got such a bad impression of stoners but most of us are decent people.”

And another wrote: “It sounds like a great idea. I wish you success with this. A safe place is what everyone needs. I prefer stoners to drinkers any day, much less drama.”