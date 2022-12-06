Over the limit driver arrested after her car demolishes Doncaster bus shelter

Officers were called to Sandringham Road in Intake over the weekend after the car smashed into the shelter, totally destroying it before the vehicle rolled onto its side.

Photos from the scene showed police, paramedics and fire crews in attendance with the road sealed off as emergency services dealt with the drama.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received a report on Saturday, 3 December of a collision on Sandringham Road, Intake.

Police were called to Sandringham Road in Intake after a car destroyed a bus shelter.

"It was reported that a black Vauxhall had hit a bus stop and rolled onto its side. There were no serious injuries reported.

“Emergency services attended and a woman was arrested for driving over the prescribed limit.

"She has been reported on summons for failing to provide a blood sample.”