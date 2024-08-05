Organiser of protest which led to hotel riot apologises - but blames disorder on residents

The organiser of an anti-immigration protest which led to a riot outside a South Yorkshire hotel has apologised – but has blamed the disorder which has saw 12 police officers injured on residents inside the building.

Officers were pelted with bricks, fence posts and beer cans and blasted with fire extinguishers after a mob stormed the Holiday Inn at Manvers, smashing windows, attempting to set the building on fire and attempting to storm the premises.

Tommy Robinson supporter Connor McAllister, a self-employed plasterer who organised the demo, blamed the disorder on people inside the hotel – claiming residents were threatening demonstrators outside with “swords and machetes” and exposing themselves at the windows.

South Yorkshire Police earlier dismissed reports over a photo circulating on social media showing four men stood in a window at the hotel yesterday, with some posts claiming that one of the group is holding a gun – but a force spokesman said officers ‘don’t believe it is a gun’ and have had ‘no confirmation of firearms’ at the hotel.

Mr McAllister, who had asked for a peaceful demo despite earlier posts on his Facebook page where he suggested far right activist Robinson – whose real name is Steven Yaxley-Lennon – should be given a knighthood and wrote of wanting to “push the b*******s out we’ve got in our area, said: “I would like to apologise to anyone who got caught in the crossfire at yesterday's demonstration at the Holiday Inn in Wath.

“It was always our intention to keep it peaceful and for the first hour it was.

"Then, the residents inside the hotel took it upon themselves to start indecently exposing themselves at the windows, threatening with swords and machetes, intimidating the crowd with explicit language against young girls,” he said, without providing any evidence of the accusations.

"However, none of this has been shown in the media! From this behaviour, the mood completely changed, and things escalated out of control, and for this, I apologise.”

Six people have been arrested with more expected to follow after 12 police officers were injured in the riot at the hotel yesterday afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield has vowed to hunt down those responsible for the shocking scenes – and has urged members of the public to report those involved in the disorder.

In an update on yesterday’s rioting, she said: "Following a day and night of violence and disorder in Wath-upon-Dearne yesterday, Sunday 4 August, focused on a hotel, housing asylum seekers, I can confirm today we have seen at least 12 of our officers injured, with items such as bricks, fence posts, branches and other missiles thrown at them.

"Our police dogs suffered minor injuries after missiles were launched at them, and the horses had bricks, eggs, bottles and beer cans thrown at their heads.

"They were spat at, and threats made to cut the saddles in an attempt to injure the riders.

"So far we have had six arrests, one in Sheffield and five in Rotherham, with one person already charged and will be before the court this morning.

"Please be assured we expect this number to increase significantly over the coming days.

"It began yesterday around 11.30am, when a group of 250 arrived in the Manvers area of Wath-upon-Dearne. A further group of around 500 people arrived shortly after, who we believe held far-right and anti-immigration views.

"At the same time, a large crowd began to gather in Sheffield city centre, diverting a number of force resources.

"It was at this point, we began to see an escalation in violence in Wath. Hotel windows were smashed, and there was a concerted effort to cause damage to the interior and serious harm to those inside.

"There was a particularly sickening moment when a wheelie bin was pushed up against the hotel and set on fire, with the clear intent to cause serious harm to all those inside.

"It was known there were people residing and working in the hotel, but the mindless individuals responsible had absolutely no regard for their safety.

"It was ultimately a disgusting display of thuggery, continuing well into the evening, with our policing operation only finishing around 5am.

"I want to say a heartfelt thanks to all those involved from South Yorkshire Police, and the many forces who provided us with mutual aid, and our partners in fire, the ambulance service and local partners for their continued support. I would also like to thank those who have already sent kind messages to the force.

"Officers have worked through the night to begin identifying those involved in these horrendous scenes. Please be assured, if you were there, we will find you, and you will be held accountable for your part in yesterday’s violence.

"To our local communities, and particularly in Manvers. Yesterday was a dark day and we know this was felt across the county. Our priority will always be public safety and you will see an increase of officers across South Yorkshire over the coming weeks.

"Finally, we will be sharing a link for anyone with footage from yesterday they would like to share with us, or you can report anonymously with Crimestoppers. Thank you."

Footage of yesterday's disorder in Manvers can be submitted to the force’s investigative team through the Major Incident Public Portal: https://orlo.uk/rI6tb

Mr McAllister, who runs his own plastering firm, had earlier spread misinformation about the Southport attack which saw three children stabbed to death and had called for far right activist Tommy Robinson to get a knighthood.

He also posted: “Think we all need to get together outside the Holiday Inn on Sunday afternoon to push the b*******s out we’ve got in our area.”

Sharing misinformation about the Southport attack, he wrote: “Police are claiming the stabbings are not a terror attack. The man responsible came over last year as a refugee.

"We are under attack, they are killing our childen. We are paying to home them while they plan to kill us.

"Over 300 of them are in Wath Holiday Inn – what’s saying they are not planning an attack on children here?”

There are no known links between the suspect, identified as Axel Rudakubana, 17, and born to Rwandan parents in Cardiff, which has sparked attacks on mosques and the Muslim community across Britain with disorder and violent scenes in a string of towns and cities.

In another post, sharing a clip of Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, Mr McAllister wrote: “Ohhhh Tommy Tommy – this man needs a knighthood,” along with a heart emoji.

And in another post ahead of the demo he wrote: “Right people, it’s time to wake up and take a stand. We need them out.

"Get your union jacks and your St George’s cross and lets turn up in big numbers to make ourselves heard. It’s a peaceful protest so no violence boys.”

During the violent scenes at the hotel in Wath, Mr McAllister shared a photo of himself draped in a Union flag, with the caption: “Keep Britain great.”

After organising the demo, he posted: “After recent demonstrations across the country have turned into violence and racial intent with innocent people getting caught in the crossfire, can I please ask anyone with violent or racial intent to stay away.”

"I don’t want our demonstration to be in the media for the wrong reasons and the actual point being forgotten.”

A clean-up was under way at the hotel today, with local residents rallying around after the violent scenes.

South Yorkshire Police described the violence as “deplorable” and a spokesperson said: “We absolutely condemn the scenes of disorder we witnessed, with a total of around 700 people in attendance in Manvers Way.

“A number of people threw planks of wood at our officers and sprayed them with fire extinguishers before smashing hotel windows to gain access to the premises.

“A large bin close to a window of the hotel was also set alight causing a small fire which was later extinguished, with missiles, including glass bottles and beer cans, thrown at our officers.

“No hotel employees or residents have been reported as injured.”

A generator was also set alight, and a number of small grass fires were set, with one person so far arrested.

If you wish to submit information anonymously, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on the freephone number 0800 555 111.