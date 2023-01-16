Twin sister duo Caroline & Louise of ‘Wilson Design Collective’ celebrating their private view exhibition ‘Coming Home to Yorkshire’ artwork @FoxGallery in Mexbrough.

The Wilson sisters Caroline and Louise both had successful textile furnishing careers in numerous UK brands and retailers such as Harlequin and Next George Home.

They are now collaborating together and set up Wilson Design Collective in their home town of Doncaster from their barn studio in Doncaster.

The company was formed more than four years ago: Wilson reflects their maiden name, Design is anod to their exclusive design capabilities and Collective due to being multi disciplined creatives, from textile designers, artists, illustrators, stylists.They produce original art, prints and private commissions as well as textile designs for design houses.Caroline has battled with her health for many years having lost her sight and fought crippling pains, Louise at her side and with family support from her loving husband and children has given her inner strength to heal and recover.

Over the years her sight has returned and their bond and relationship has grown even stronger.During her recovery Caroline has found great comfort in styling her home as she passionately loves interiors and colour and created artwork for her son and daughter upon her kitchen table.

This led to Louise seeing potential in them and they approached the Yorkshire Wildlife Park with numerous animal artworks that they developed into a wonderful portfolio of prints which are sold at the park and via there website. [email protected]

They currently have an exhibition at The Fox Gallery in Mexborough named Coming home to Yorkshire, full of friendly animal faces and characterful scenes.

The artwork tells stories with the use of Yorkshire language and slogans embedded into the artworks.

By using there signature collaged technique which they carefully hand cut, paint and layer patterned papers together to form shapes to create interesting tactile art piece that are full of character.

They carefully select typography and dictionary definition into the work which in turn adds more meaning and depth and a sophisticated colour palette has been used to create a cohesive body of work that sit together and brings ‘the outside in’.Their aim is to help style people’s walls and make people smile.

By offering diverse collections and services from original collaged art pieces, giclee and edition art prints along side provide a commission service to they cater for all purse strings for both commercial and domestic interior settings.

Their bespoke service is proving very popular.

They create artwork for customers that derives from a digital photograph supplied by the customer of there beloved child, pet or landscape or business that they then create a digital artwork or collaged artwork to a specific size, colour to coordinate with the client’s requirements.

They are also offering workshops to the local community, and schools.

For instance, children who have visited the Yorkshire Wildlife park can follow and extend their creative and educational needs with creative collaged workshops that the duo offer.

The workshop does not only touch on art and craft but through the collage technique it enables children to encompass facts about the animals also the environment aspects of the habitats of the animals and ethos of the park into there work or display piece we are help to create and direct them offering support and encouragement allowing them to express themselves.

They encourage the children to us cardboard paper and magazine cuttings that have collected and saved to incorporate into the art piece supporting the recycling and environmental issues we face.Encouraging them to work collaboratively as a big team on a large display piece for there school embracing the wellbeing of students and encourage children to be creative and talk about there creative careers and how art and craft can sustain a living and be a successful rewarding career.

