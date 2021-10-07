Should misogyny be a hate crime by law? This is what Doncaster people think
We asked our readers how they felt about a potential change to how crime against women is treated in the legal system.
Currently acts of misogyny are not classed as a hate crime in the UK.
We asked our readers if they thought that this should change in light of recent attacks on women.
Some readers think it should be classed as a hate crime.
Alison Vainlo, said: “Yes, hate towards anyone, be it race, ethnicity, religion or gender should be classed as a hate crime.
"Hate should not be tolerated.”
Sarah Harrison, said: “Hate should be a crime full stop!”
Chris Conway, said: “One woman is killed by a man every three days, and we have men commenting saying ‘what about us men?’
Some readers agreed but also wanted misandry to be considered a hate crime.
Malcolm Watson, said: “Yes but only if it applies to misandrists, as well equal rights and all that.”
Andrew Osbaldeston, said: “Misogyny and misandry should both be classed as hate crimes.
"You can’t class one without the other.”
Jake Coe, said: “Yes providing that Misandry is made a hate crime too.”
Not everyone thinks it is necessary.
Matt Andrews, said: “Isn’t gender discrimination already a thing?
"It doesn’t need to get to the level of being labelled misogyny or even misandry before it is taken seriously.”
John T Papavitz, said: “How can it be quantified?”
David Mickleborough, said: “Sexism is already protected by law.”
Glyn Bryan, said: “Probably though I'm not sure how exactly it would be policed?”