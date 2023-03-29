Readers' letters: ​How noble of Ed Miliband MP to act on “recent dog attacks”

It’s a dog’s life

​How noble of Ed Miliband MP to act on “recent dog attacks” (DFP Thursday, March 23, 2023).

I am, and have been since 2007 a Hatfield Town Councillor, and have made this issue of dog attacks an agenda item many times on behalf of concerned residents and on each occasion my item has been overruled by Labour, both ward and town councillors.

So I would like Mr Miliband to tell us why all Labour party members are not singing from the same hymn sheet on this?

Or is Mr Miliband just jumping on the bandwagon hoping for a few votes at the next election?

Mr Miliband states “in recent weeks pets have been killed or badly injured and owners wounded after a string of bloody and vicious attacks by dogs at several locations in Doncaster”.

Mr Miliband, this is nothing new but it is an ongoing problem and has been for many years. Where have you been Mr Miliband?

My comments are not aimed at responsible dog owners and their pets, but more at our out of touch local and national politicians.

Mick Glynn, Hatfield Town councillor

Leave a gift

The NSPCC supports thousands of children across the North East, Yorkshire and the Humber and the rest of the UK every week.

Our practitioners support children and families through difficult times, our Childline counsellors help young people when they feel they have nowhere else to turn, while our Helpline staff offer support to adults concerned about the safety of children.

Locally, our campaigns teams and Schools Service staff and volunteers are working in communities near you to share vital messaging to adults and children which can help keep them safer and improve their lives.

Many are surprised that the NSPCC relies on public donations for around 90 per cent of its funding.

By leaving a gift in your will to the NSPCC, you can help to share the most powerful gift with future generations – the gift of a safe and happy childhood.

You can make sure that more children are safe and supported.

Your gift will help us stop abuse, neglect and exploitation. It will fund Childline and Helpline, education programmes in schools across the region and help us invest in community projects that support families facing tough times, equipping them with the skills to nurture happier childhoods.

Details on how to leave a gift in your will to the NSPCC and ensure we continue to be there for children for years to come are available at www.nspcc.org.uk/support-us.

Katy Scott, NSPCC Supporter Fundraising Manager

Homeless

Local councils work hard to prevent people from facing homelessness, so it’s worrying to see the latest figures which show a 26% rise in rough sleeping in England.

Most people leaving the Forces make a smooth transition to civilian life, but sadly some fall through the net. We know there are veterans who end up sofa surfing, in unsuitable hostels or even living on the street.

Every local authority in England has signed the Armed Forces Covenant, a promise to people who’ve served in the Armed Forces that they’ll never be disadvantaged when accessing public services.

It can be challenging for councils to identify and support veterans. That’s why the No Homeless Veterans campaign was set up. It provides councils and housing associations with toolkits and training, (www.NoHomelessVeterans.org.uk).