Readers' letters - Furious about reaction to Doncaster school protests

Schools in protest

I am emailing you to express my annoyance with the headteacher's response to the protest.

My daughter took part in the protest. She told me about it before school and I supported her as I think it was an important issue and absolutely great that the kids were sticking up for themselves.

Doncaster pupils pictured protest

The way the headteacher tried to diminish the protest by passing it off as a tiktok trend was extremely patronising and shows that they have not taken the protest seriously. It is not a case of the toilets being shut for repairs and some kids following a trend. This was a very costly project put in place because the school cannot manage the behaviour of some of the children in school.

Perhaps the funds wasted on denying the children the freedom to use the toilet could have been spent on improving enrichment activities / outreach work which could have a long term effect on improving the quality of the pupil's lives and having an impact on their behaviour.

There is no school on the 28th due to the teacher's strike. I was supportive of this but after reading the heads comments I would ask : Are the teachers just following a trend ? Have they seen other workers striking and following like sheep in the way the head is claiming the children are?

I think the toilet issue is real, the kids have got it together to organise an effective protest and are standing up for themselves. They could be copying teachers, nurses, postal workers or tiktok. So what ? I for one am proud of them and disgusted by the poor decision making of the head.

Taking a packed lunch

With recent stories of mothers being shamed for their childs lunch school or nursery many are unsure what to pack to give their child the best fuel for the day.

When it comes to packing your children’s lunch, the decision of what to include can be difficult. Some schools include food guidelines, often for allergy and health reasons. But making sure your child gets one of their five a day isn’t so easy. Whether they choose not to eat it, or they don’t enjoy it, finding the right balance for your children’s snacks can be overwhelming.

And with some teachers and parents offering their advice and opinions on the food you pack, it can feel like a more stressful situation than it should be. It can be frustrating to find snacks, food, and drinks which aren’t only healthy and taste good but are actually accepted by the schools.

Charity roles

You may know us as Olympic gymnasts but we’re thrilled to have taken on new roles as ambassadors for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

This is a charity that is extremely close to our hearts. Our brother, Josh, sadly died from a sudden cardiac arrest in 2021 while he was playing cricket. CPR was attempted before he was taken to hospital, but nothing could be done to save him. He was just 24.

We later found out he had a heart condition called arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, which is genetic and something we continue to be monitored for.

This is why we’re so passionate about supporting the BHF and know there is more research that needs to be done. Every fundraiser, volunteer and researcher are an essential part in making this happen. Pease show your support and nominate your heart heroes by visiting bhf.org.uk/hhanominate