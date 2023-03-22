Readers' letters: The council are doing the right thing chopping back trees

Alternative opinion

I am contacting you to give an alternative opinion to the remarks made in your article dated 15.03.2023 about "brutal tree chopping" in Wheatley, Doncaster.

​I am a resident of The Grove and I have lived here for several years. The tree pollarding along this road is not a recent development and has been ongoing for several years, at the request of many residents.

The trees can be seen stretching from Sandall Rise down to Thornhill Avenue

​The Council have a duty to maintain this road and the trees were becoming large and top heavy, to the extent where the branches were overlapping properties and causing damage.

Further damage is caused by the tree branches breaking telephone cables and the roots interfering with other infrastructure.

​With the large, tall branches obscuring street lights it feels very unsafe to walk along the street at night when the trees are in leaf, and many properties are cast into shadow at night which enables access to houses and gardens without being seen, and it can make your own garden feel insecure.

​The branches overhanging the road are an obstruction to larger taller vehicles, and over the past two years it has been safer to walk in the roadway during the summer months as the hanging branches drooped down at head height to obstruct the footpath.

​The tree sap dropped from the trees' leaves during the summer months is a blight on pavements, windows and cars, and due to the sugar content it readily becomes sticky, black and mouldy. This causes damage where it lands. ​The trees are now probably too large for this narrow street and have outgrown their residential area.

​I believe credit should be given to the Council for their action to mitigate risk and minimise damage. by pollarding these trees, and making it safer to walk along these streets at night.

​I am also a passionate wildlife lover and believe in preservation. The affected birds (magpies and pigeons) have temporarily had to find alternative roosting, but as the new growth starts into the summer months, these type of birds which nest in the trees will return and find a better nesting area as the pollarded branch stumps will give plentiful, safer platforms for stable nests. Many other birds are bush and hedgerow nesting species which are not affected, judging by the bird variety visiting my garden.

​The aphids, which are a summer problem will be reduced, and so will the sugary honeydew sap which they drop. ​Pollarding is a recognised practice when performed correctly and as you will see over the next few months, the trees will bounce back with vigour. The Grove will again be a brighter residential road.

Credit to the Council for their diligent action.

​Name and address supplied

List of empty properties

I am compiling a list of empty properties in our area that are derelict or going that way. I appeal to your readers to let me know of any such in their neighbourhood.

These properties are an eyesore and need using. Empty properties can often attract criminal and antisocial behaviour. Properties that are being used on the other hand tend to create employment.

Doncaster needs to build a strong local economy. This is especially important now that our Airport has been closed down. To get it reopened we must use all the tools at our disposal. One important tool is ensuring we live in an area that creates a good first impression.

So I ask your readers to email me with any details of such properties and let’s make a start on improving Doncaster. My email is [email protected]