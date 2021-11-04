Readers' Letter: City status for Doncaster is well overdue

City status for Doncaster

City status for Doncaster fourth time lucky?

It meets all the criteria, tourism, business, transport, and so on.

After the loss of the coal mines Doncaster has reinvented itself with new businesses and infrastructure. One just has to look at the art quarter for example.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gresley Square with the wonderful Cast theatre with a piazza area with fountains just outside its entrance, the new Danum Gallery Museum and Library and now the new Savoy Cinema.

Doncaster is the biggest metropolitan borough in the country 568 km2 (219 sq. miles old money) and a population heading towards 320,000 in the metro area.

City status is well overdue.

Patrick Doyle