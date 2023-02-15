Save our flight space

Open letter to Transport Secretary Mark Harper MP

The permanent loss of the aiport would represent a loss of 2,700 jobs

We are writing to you as the leaders of the biggest business representative groups in South Yorkshire. Our members employ thousands of people across our region. They value the role that Doncaster Sheffield Airport has played in connecting South Yorkshire to the world, and the potential it still has to unlock economic opportunities in the future.

We believe in the vision presented to us for almost two decades of a thriving airport that catalyses economic growth within a framework of environmentally sustainable development.

The recent closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) by The Peel Group is a significant event for our economy. If permanent, it would represent a loss of 2,700 jobs. Re-opening the airport is being pursued, with the potential to generate around £1.56bn in GVA annually, and 35,650 net full-time equivalent jobs across the region through its catalytic effect on development sites and related industry activity.

Our members want to see DSA re-open, with all efforts made to protect the site for use as an airport. As negotiations between the airport owner and City of Doncaster Council are ongoing, and the public acquisition of the airport by Compulsory Purchase Order remains a possibility, we believe it’s essential for the airspace above DSA not to be reallocated. Any changes to current airspace arrangements could jeopardise the process and efforts to protect the region's economy. There is no urgent safety need to reallocate the airspace while its future is still being settled. Doing so would create a number of issues including financial costs, uncertainty for local communities, and delays in re-opening the airport. As such, we strongly support the calls by our local government partners to preserve the current airspace designations through a 12-month temporary suspension of the arrangements that were in place while DSA was operational.

Andrew Denniff, CEO – Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, Peter Edwards, CEO – The Manufacturing Forum, Dan Fell, CEO - Doncaster Chamber of Commerce, Paula Gouldthorpe, Development Manager - Federation of Small Businesses, Louisa Harrison-Walker, CEO – Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, Peter Kennan, Private Sector Board Member - South Yorkshire LEP Sheffield Property Association

Mayor duties to be cut

I write to ask if your readers agree with me that the role of our Civic Mayor with his robes and mace is an important part of our history and embodies civic pride. I was shocked to see a proposal by Doncaster Council that the ceremonial Mayor stops attending 50% of his functions to save £5,000. This would be a backward step and cannot help us promoting our City. I expect the Council to Speak Up Doncaster as I do. Halving the number of functions the Mayor attends is not the way forward to build a strong local economy and to have pride in our City. All to save £5,000. Our City is worth far more than that. If you agree then email me at [email protected]

Nick Fletcher MP

Greedy breeders

This is the Year of the Rabbit – so let’s celebrate these animals without contributing to their suffering. Every year we see greedy breeders churning out bunnies for profit and in the coming months, rescuers will likely find many abandoned rabbits. So please, never purchase a rabbit.

Elizabeth Kim