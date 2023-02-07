Support charity

My Mum was fearless, strong and energetic, incredibly loving and supportive.

However, like so many others she lost her powers in one fell swoop following her first stroke in 2017.Mum really was a fighter and she was determined to walk again but after her second stroke in the summer of 2018 she sadly passed away.Like so many others, stroke has left a devastating effect on my family However, many people don’t realise that the vast majority of strokes – around 80-90% in fact - are preventable.That’s why I’m supporting the Stroke Association’s Stride for Stroke campaign!

TV presenter Kaye Adams urges readers to support Stroke Association

This year, the charity is challenging stroke survivors and everyone that’s affected by stroke, to walk 1.3 million steps - that’s one step for every stroke survivor in the UK today!

I know that might sound like a lot but it’s actually the recommended 10,000 steps a day for 130 days, so it’s much more manageable when you break it down. Stroke strikes every five minutes in the UK and it changes lives in an instant. However, with our support, the Stroke Association can help more stroke survivors and their families rebuild their lives. Staying active and having a healthy lifestyle are two great things you can do to help prevent stroke.Sign up today at www.stroke.org.uk/stride

Thank you.

Kaye Adams

Dangerous roads

“It’s an accident waiting to happen” is what I was told this weekend by a constituent of mine about the four-way junction at the bottom of Bridge Street in Thorne. I’m also aware of the junction at Tickhill Spital. What do your readers think? Are there any other junctions in Doncaster that need attention? I can only act on the ones in my constituency but would happily pass on details of any others to my two colleagues for them to action. Let me know. My email is [email protected]

Nick Fletcher MP

Tinnitus Week

This is Tinnitus Week and latest research suggests that 1 in 7 adults have tinnitus.

Everyone’s tinnitus is different, but it’s usually described as a ringing, hissing, buzzing, roaring or humming sound.

There may be one or more sounds and the noise may be there all the time or come and go.

The causes of tinnitus can be linked to different things, including hearing loss, exposure to loud noise, certain medications, ear or head injuries, some ear conditions and emotional stress.

Sometimes, there’s no recognisable link at all.

Many people get tinnitus for a short time – for example, after being exposed to loud music, or when they have congestion because of a cold. But for some people, it doesn’t go away, and it can have a significant impact on their daily life.

The good news is, RNID is here to help.

Our free Tinnitus Guide contains information on ways to manage tinnitus, from professional support to self-help options. It also includes information on useful apps and technology, how to support a loved one with tinnitus, and what to do if tinnitus is affecting your sleep.

RNID is committed to funding research to silence tinnitus, and our guide contains the latest information on our work to identify the causes of tinnitus and develop strategies to treat it.

You can find all this and more by downloading our free tinnitus guide at rnid.org.uk/tinnitus

Crystal Rolfe, Director of Health at RNID

Royal National Institute for Deaf People