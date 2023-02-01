Letters: Doncaster Salvation Army have been able to provide multiple presents to 779 children

DFS: Demand Flexibility Service

Just read your piece on DFS. Just a few small caveats to this scheme.

1. Must have a smart meter.

2. Must be registered for hourly readings.

3.you have to be invited by your energy provider.

Customers are not automatically refunded money. A report in the paper today also heard the same details from British Gas customers. How customers are invited is unknown.

Ward skips

I write to express my thanks to the councillors for Sprotbrough who have decided to use the remaining part of their allowance on skips for their ward.

This is following the example set over the years in the Finningley ward by the Conservative councillors there.

There are more than a few councillors who have not yet used their full allowance. Can I encourage them to also get skips for their area rather than hand it back to the council?

We have a fly tipping problem in Doncaster and community skips will certainly help. Extending the hours of the HWRCs would be good too but that is a decision for the Mayor who has sadly said no to that.

Nick Fletcher MP

Struggling with status

Like many I also struggle with city status.

If I announce that, “I’m going into the city.” It sounds as if I have, despite my great age, decided to pursue a second career in high finance. “I’m off up the shops”, isn’t really specific enough, as there are many local shops. ”I’m going into town as was”, What? By ox-cart?

Perhaps post codes can help? “I’m off to DN1” isn’t too bad.

Mick Andrews

Thorne Road

Doncaster

Go red

You many know me as the winner of The Great British Bake Off 2022 – but what you might not realise is that I am also a researcher funded by the British Heart Foundation (BHF), working to help save and improve lives from heart and

circulatory diseases.

This February is Heart Month and I’m urging you to help the BHF save lives today by learning CPR and save lives tomorrow (Friday February 3) by “Going Red” to fund vital research. ​

​​And to help save lives tomorrow, we're calling on you to “Go Red” any way you can this February. From red cupcakes and red costumes to red-faced running challenges, your fundraising can power groundbreaking research.

So please show your support for the BHF this Heart Month - bhf.org.uk/heartmonth #HeartMonth

Dr Syabira Yusoff

BHF-funded researcher

The Great British Bake Off Winner 2022

Thank you

I wanted to write and say a massive thank you to everyone at Doncaster Free Press for your kind and generous donations of toys for our Christmas Present Appeal in 2022.

This Appeal is a wonderful opportunity for us to share the Christmas message and help those families who are struggling financially in Doncaster. It is because of the support we receive from local families and businesses such as yourself that we are able to continue this Appeal year after year.

We work with Children's Services, Health visiting teams, social services and schools in Doncaster, who provide us with the name, age and gender of each child who would benefit from a gift. We then match the gifts to the children and pack the parcels ready for the agencies to distribute to the families in time for Christmas.

This year we have been blessed to have been able to provide multiple presents for all 779 children who have been referred to us. We really couldn't do this without your help!

Thank you once again for your support this year and we pray that you have a blessed 2023!

God Bless.

Children and Youth Worker

Salvation Army

Lakeside Community Church,