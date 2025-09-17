‘I would rather have Trump than Starmer’: This is what Doncaster people think about the US presidential state visit

Donald Trump has arrived in London for his second state visit to the UK.

He has a packed schedule which includes meeting the Royal family - he will be welcomed by Prince William and hosted by King Charles.

The US president has said that it will be an “honour” to visit “his friend” the King.

The welcome ceremony will include 1,300 servicemen, which makes it the largest guard of honour for any state visit to the UK.

King Charles and Donald Trump inspect the Guard of Honour during the state visit by the US President at Windsor Castle. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

When asked about being in England, Trump said: “I have a lot of things here that warm my heart.

“I want to tell you. It’s a very special place.”

As well as the pageantry of the welcome ceremony, it is thought that the trip will be used to discuss diplomacy with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

We asked our readers how they feel about Donald Trump being in the UK this week - the vast majority of responses were positive towards the president.

Tom Burgess said: “It would be completely insane not to welcome him with open arms.”

Steve Barrett agreed, saying: “He can come to my house. I will get the kettle on for him.”

Some of our readers are such fans of the president that said they wished he was in charge of the UK.

“I want him to be Prime Minister,” said Glen Roberts.

Sandra Hull echoed this statement, saying: “I would rather have Trump than Starmer.”

Jon Coussons remarked: “I want him to run the UK alongside the US, we would be a lot safer.”

The topic of Trump’s success was shared by Peter Baldwin, who said: “He would have this country running like a Rolex!”

However, not all of our readers are such big fans of Trump.

Nicola Marriott said: “I could do without him.”

Ian Lambert asked: “Why does he need to be here?”

Natalie Louise Forber said: “I hope his visit is not costing the taxpayers any money.”

A few of our readers wanted to put politics aside and look at the state visit as an opportunity for growth between two world leaders.

Shelia Wallace said: “It is irrelevant what I think about the person, he was voted into office by his own countrymen.

“I do, however, respect the position of President of the United States and I believe that it would be a better world if people showed a little more respect regardless of their politics.”