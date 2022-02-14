MY DONNY: Doncaster RLFC chief executive Carl Hall on he what he loves about Doncaster

Carl Hall

First, we asked the chief executive of Doncaster RLFC, Carl Hall, to tell us his favourite things.

The New Zealander played for the Dons across three spells, starting in 1988, and has taken the town to his heart since.

He was a major player in the bidding team that helped secure the town as a host venue for the Rugby League World Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl Hall rates the food at the Crown Hotel in Bawtry as ‘outstanding’, adding: “The staff are all very friendly”.

Favourite place to visit?

My favourite place for obvious reasons is also my place of work - the Eco Power Stadium. I am one person who doesn’t forget where I came from.

I am blessed to work at such a stadium which I don’t take for granted.

Every day I drive into work it’s a privilege.

Favourite place to eat/drink?

I do like going to the Crown Hotel in Bawtry for food and a drink on special occasions.

The staff are all very friendly and the food is outstanding. I don’t mind Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill as well.

What makes you think of Doncaster?

The people. When I first came over to Doncaster from New Zealand, I couldn’t believe how friendly everyone was. Doncaster people all help each other.

I still feel the same now. It doesn’t matter if you are Mayor Ros Jones or the man on the street, everyone works together for the betterment of the borough.

We are all one big family.

What do you miss that is no longer part of Doncaster?

Tattersfield, the old Dons ground. When I first came over from New Zealand we played here.

This ground was the heartbeat of Doncaster for lots of people and will always hold a special place in my heart.

I think just mentioning the name Tattersifield will bring back some happy memories for many people.

I sit here with a smile on my face thinking about the good old days at Tattersfield.

What is Doncaster's hidden gem?

Yorkshire Wildlife Park. This place has just gone from strength to strength and has grown so much over the last few years.

This is a place we should all be so proud of and tell the world about.

I have a massive amount of respect for Cheryl Williams and all her team at the park for giving us such a wonderful facility in Doncaster.

If you haven’t paid a visit get yourself and your families down.