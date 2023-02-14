Brand new look and feel to Doncaster's bowling and entertainment venue

Upon arrival I was in shock as to how well they had moderniused the area and given the whole venue a complete makeover. We were welcomed by the staff who were so friendly and very helpful. They gave us a quick tour and took us to our lane to begin our evening. From my recollection there were 20-25 lanes available for use and all of them lit with LED lighting and equipped with their own touch screen monitors so set up the games. We could even take pictures instead of having names to tell us who was next to bowl. There’s not much more to the bowling aspect, just a matter of win or lose. However how they have used the space at the front of the building is what really drew in our attention. They have an immaculate bar with plenty of seating for those that aren’t already on the lanes, or those with better aim after a pint. There are now multiple pool tables and arcade games for off the lanes fun, which leads into, what I'd say is, the main event. They now have two fully functioning karaoke rooms, both soundproofed with ambient lighting, a huge screen for your lyrics, seating and inflatable instruments for the most awesome jam session. The song list is vast with an anthem for all ages, making it the perfect family day out, or new activity to try with your friends. They also have a new venture that we sadly didn’t get to try out but I am very much looking forward to, escape rooms. The theme I’m not sure on but I’d recommend giving this a try when they are available as it can be very funny even with the mental challenge. Overall our experience was great and I would definitely go again and would recommend to anyone. There's is no limit on the fun to be had an I believe that there is an activity for everyone.