Opening date announced for unique new Doncaster Co-op store and petrol station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A unique new Doncaster Co-op supermarket and petrol filling station will open its doors to the public this week.

The new Ogden Road Services near to Sandall Park will be officially unveiled on Thursday, bringing with them 15 new jobs as well as a wide range of food and drink options.

The 24-hour petrol filling station and store is among the first to launch in the UK following the signing of a franchise agreement with Co-op and petrol forecourt business, EG On The Move, to trial seven convenience stores across Britain, with the potential to expand in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ogden’s Road forecourt and store includes electric vehicle charging, an ATM providing free access to cash in the community, Starbucks self-serving coffee machine, Paypoint, an in-store bakery and hot food.

The new Co-op and EG On The Move petrol station will open in Doncaster this week.

A spokesperson said: “This sits alongside a focus on fresh, chilled and healthy produce, meal ideas and everyday essentials, food-to-go, Fairtrade products, flowers, chilled beers and award-winning wines, ready meals, pizzas and, free-from, vegan and plant-based products.”

The online home delivery of groceries via Deliveroo will be introduced shortly after launch - groceries are picked fresh in the store and delivered quickly and conveniently locally.

The spokesperson added: “Co-op is committed to supporting UK farmers, growers and suppliers, with all of its own brand fresh and frozen meat and poultry, including in its ready meals, pies and freshly prepared sandwiches, 100% British.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A soft plastic recycle unit is available in store to enable the community to recycle ‘soft plastics’ including: crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches - ensuring all Co-op’s own food packaging is recyclable either through local authority kerbside collections, or the in-store recycling unit.

Joshua Kershaw, store manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to launch our new store.

"It looks fantastic and it is very exciting to be opening a brand new franchise store which combines Co-op’s convenience expertise with EG On The Move’s petrol forecourt business.

"We are really looking forward to welcoming our members and customers into their Co-op.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and we have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve our community, conveniently.

"The store also has a focus on delivering value, with member price savings across a wide range of everyday essentials so that the people who own our business, our member-owners, benefit every time they shop.”

Martin Rogers, Director of Partnership Development, Co-op, said: We are delighted to be working with EG On The Move, our second forecourt partner, helping us achieve our ambitious plans in this exciting sector.

"We look forward to further growing our franchise business, working with partners of pedigree to bring Co-op products and membership to more communities, creating more value for our member-owners.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives. Its Member-owners own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation, enjoying a wide number of benefits including member-only price savings across everyday essentials, and personalised offers via the Co-op Membership App.

More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting www.coop.co.uk/membership

Co-op has ambitions to reach over 500 franchise stores by 2030, with a third of those in petrol forecourts

Jerome Saint-Marc, Managing Director B2B and Growth, said: “We are hugely excited to be working with EG On The Move on these new franchise sites and to be able to bring our Co-op franchise offer to more locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is part of our broader expansion in the petrol forecourt market. It follows our strategy to pivot our growth in this market through franchise, growing our presence and enabling us to best utilise our expertise and offer in convenience.

“As part of the Co-op’s overall growth plans, growing our franchise stores is a key priority for us and we have ambitious and exciting plans to significantly increase our franchise footprint and become the partner of choice across a range of sectors.

“We’ve got an excellent market proposition. And whilst it’s highly competitive, we believe there’s huge potential to unlock growth with our trusted brand, and unique offer and expertise.”

Work on the outlet on Thorne Road near to Sandall Park first started in October 2022 and the outlet and was originally supposed to be an Asda ‘on the go’ convenience store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But signs advertising it as an Asda were removed last summer – leaving potential shoppers speculating on the potential future of the store.

Signs with the Co-op's famous blue and white logo were added to exterior sign earlier this year with EG On The Move branding also installed.

Exterior advertising signs, also promoting Subway, Sbarro Pizza, Subway and Greggs were also installed.

But the Asda branding was later removed – along with the firm’s clothing brand George, coffee outlet Leon and bakery firm Cooplands