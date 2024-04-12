One lane closed on the M180 westbound near Thorne due to a vehicle load recovery
One lane is curently closed on the M180 westbound near Thorne due to a vehicle load recovery.
The incident is between junctions two and one and is expected to clear between 12.45am and 1pm when normal traffic conditions should return.
