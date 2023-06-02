News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

One injured in M18 crash which shut motorway and saw air ambulance land

One person was injured in a crash which closed the M18 motorway near Doncaster and at which the air ambulance landed.
By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 15:39 BST

Emergency services were called at 1.30pm today following reports of a collision on the M18 northbound carriageway between junctions 4 and 5.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is understood that a Mercedes van and a Ford Transit were involved in a collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"At this time, one person is reported to be injured but it is not thought to be serious.”

Emergency services were called to the M18 this afternoon.Emergency services were called to the M18 this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the M18 this afternoon.
Most Popular

Eyewitnesses reported numerous emergency services at the scene following the collision between the Armthorpe and Hatfield junctions.

The air ambulance was spotted landing and later departing the scene, but it is not clear if the injured person was transported to hospital using the aircraft or a land ambulance.

Large tailbacks built up on the M18 with traffic being held before the carriageway was later re-opened to drivers.

Related topics:M18DoncasterEmergency servicesMercedesSouth Yorkshire Police