One injured in M18 crash which shut motorway and saw air ambulance land

Emergency services were called at 1.30pm today following reports of a collision on the M18 northbound carriageway between junctions 4 and 5.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is understood that a Mercedes van and a Ford Transit were involved in a collision.

"At this time, one person is reported to be injured but it is not thought to be serious.”

Emergency services were called to the M18 this afternoon.

Eyewitnesses reported numerous emergency services at the scene following the collision between the Armthorpe and Hatfield junctions.

The air ambulance was spotted landing and later departing the scene, but it is not clear if the injured person was transported to hospital using the aircraft or a land ambulance.