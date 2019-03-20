A convicted drug smuggler is on the run after absconding from a prison in Doncaster.

The National Crime Agency is appealing for information on the whereabouts of Daniel Dobbs, who was sentenced to 13-and-a-half years behind bars in January 2014 after he was convicted of trafficking heroin and amphetamines following an investigation by NCA officers.

Dobbs, known as ‘Dobbo’ to his friends, was discovered missing from HMP Hatfield Lakes in November 2018 but details have only just been released.

HMP Hatfield is a resettlement prison on the outskirts of Doncaster. It is split into Hatfield Main and Hatfield Lakes, with the Lakes site 3.5 miles away at the side of HMP Lindholme.

Hatfield Lakes operates as an induction and assessment centre, where prisoners can expect to spend three months while they are inducted, assessed and, where appropriate, prepared for release on temporary licence.

It has not been revealed how Dobbs managed to escape.

The 30-year-old’s last known address was in Malton, North Yorkshire, though he is also known to have links to Doncaster, Hornsea in East Yorkshire and Norfolk.

He has a scar on his right hand, a ‘Dobbo’ tattoo in the centre of his back, and a tribal-style tattoo on his right shoulder.

Alison Abbott, senior manager at the NCA’s Lifetime Management Unit, said: “Dobbs has been unlawfully at large now for more than four months.

“He’ll know we are looking for him and he should also know that will do everything in our power to bring him back to prison to serve the rest of his sentence.

“I would urge him to hand himself in.

“Daniel is known to have family and friends around North and East Yorkshire, and even if he isn’t in those areas himself, I’ve no doubt that someone seeing this appeal will have information on his whereabouts.”

“I would also point out that anyone helping him or actively frustrating our attempts to locate him could find themselves being arrested for assisting an offender.”

Dobbs was jailed after a police operation in which officers seized nearly £2 million worth of amphetamine and found ingredients to manufacture a further £2.3m when they smashed a Doncaster drugs operation.

More than 40kg was found in the flat in Bessacarr Court and a car outside, while enough liquid to manufacture another 50kg was recovered.

They also seized heroin with a potential street value of £847,000 as part of the same operation but elsewhere in the country.

The Doncaster address was used to produce amphetamine sulphate paste, mixed with a cutting agent before being sold.

Dobbs, of Scarborough Road, York, at the time, admitted conspiracy to supply amphetamine and was convicted by a jury of conspiracy to supply heroin.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the NCA on 0370 496 7622, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.