Officer hit by train was helping distressed man on railway track, police say

Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to a residential area near Newark Northgate station over concerns for a man's safety just before 7pm on Thursday.

While helping a ‘distressed’ man at the scene, the unnamed officer was hit by a train.

The officer was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham along with the man who was on the railway lines and whose injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police were called to the East Coast Main Line near Newark last night.

The British Transport Police are leading an investigation into what happened.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "This is a truly devastating incident that has left one of our officers very poorly in hospital. We are supporting his family and ensuring that he gets all the care and support he needs.

"This was also extremely traumatic for all those who attended the scene, some of whom provided immediate medical assistance while the ambulance was on its way.

"I would like to personally thank them for their quick and dedicated response to this incident.

"Officers and police staff put themselves in danger every day to keep the public safe and from harm and I personally want to say how eternally grateful and proud I am of them all."